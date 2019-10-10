Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathaniel T. Floyd. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of God 145 Center Stree Camden , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of God 145 Center Street Camden , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - Trustee Nathaniel T. Floyd, Sr. passed away on Oct. 6, 2019 at home.

Nathaniel established and managed his own business, Floyd Trucking Company, and owned various real estate. He was a "jack of all trades, and master of none". In addition, he worked at General Foods (Kraft) for 29 years without missing a day of work. He retired in 1997.

After attending a few services at the Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of God, Camden, he gave his life to Christ in 1972/1973. He remained a faithful member of the church until his health began to fail. He was the main bus driver for Emmanuel and served as a Trustee. He was devoted to his work in the ministry.

He was the son of the late John William and Elsie Morris Floyd of Painter, Va. At the age of 16 he married the late Emma Laura Beach-Floyd and to this union they had five children: Gloria Cartwright (Kenneth), Evetta Blount-Jackson, Eunice Floyd (deceased), Deborah Harris (Curtis) and Nathaniel Thomas Floyd, Jr. (Veronica).

In December of 1973 he married Annie Sams (estranged) and to this union he had two children, Lorraine Floyd and Karen Floyd-Hechmer (Carl). He raised three stepchildren, Michael Sams (Sheila), Stacy Sams and Phillip Raines (Rita) (a total of ten children).

He leaves to cherish his memory five daughters, one son, three stepsons, 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, two brothers, Solomon Floyd (Martha) of Baltimore, Md. and Richard Collins (Virginia) of Painter, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Louise Floyd and Mae Floyd; a dear friend/brother, Michael Wilkins; a church pew partner, Sister Ruby Jones-bey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Eunice Floyd; two brothers, John Floyd and Samuel Floyd; and two sisters, Rhina Johnson and Viola Brown.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of God, 145 Center Street, Camden, Del. 19934 where there will be a viewing from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

