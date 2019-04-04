Greenwood - Needham McDonald Short Jr. passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seafood.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, at Tri Life Christian Center, 28578 Mary's Court Easton, Md. at 11 a.m., with family viewing one hour prior to service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 4, 2019