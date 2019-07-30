Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelda B. Evans. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Wesley U. M. Church 209 S. State Street Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Nelda B. Evans died in her home Friday July 19, 2019.

Mrs. Evans was born, March 10, 1931, in Lancaster, Pa. to the late E. Guy Brubaker and Janet Pfautz Brubaker. She grew up in Lititz, Pa. and graduated from Lititz High School in 1949. Her family's travels included Skyline Drive, Niagara Falls, and Atlantic City (Steel Pier). The family often enjoyed picnics at Lititz Springs Park and Hershey Park. She was a graduate of Millersville State Teachers College with a degree in Elementary education and started her teaching career at East Dover Elementary School teaching second grade. After taking a break to have a family, she returned to teaching at William Henry Orthopedic School and remained there for 20 years before retiring in 1986.

Mrs. Evans was a member of Wesley U.M. Church in Dover. Nelda enjoyed traveling with her husband Ross. Their travels included visiting 63 countries and all 50 U.S. State Capitals. Favorite destinations of multiple visits were Hawaii, Las Vegas, Branson, Wildwood, and especially Disney World. She loved listening to music(especially big bands). Perry Como, Pat Boone and Robert Goulet were favorite performers as well as the Lawrence Welk Show. She also enjoyed collecting autographs and Beanie Babies.

Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by; her husband, M. Ross Evans; her sister and brother in law, Wilma and Bob Hammond.

Nelda is survived by; her children, Jeff Evans and his wife Margie of Felton, Steve Evans and his wife Sonya of Dover, and David Evans and his wife Sylvie of Nashua, N.H.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Evans) Fawcett and husband Ryan, Kimberly Evans, Jonathan Evans and wife Haley (Jackson), Stephanie (Evans) Sapp and husband Steve, Kelli (Evans) Stubbs and husband L.B., Julie (Matthews) Reilly and husband Josh, Danielle Evans, Matthew Evans and fiancé, Coreylnn Banville; great grandchildren, Jack, Griffin, and Ruby Reilly, Landen and Logan Sapp, Ryleigh and Cole Stubbs, Jackson and Haven Evans.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wesley U. M. Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901, where visitations will be held 6-8pm Monday the 5th and 10am until service time on Tuesday. Interment will be in Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be sent to , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or Wesley U.M. Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901 or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





