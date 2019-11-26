DOVER - Nellie Mae Buchman died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 21, 2019. She was born to the late Jack and Esther Green in Valdosta, Ga. on April 8, 1932.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles Buchman (April 15,2012). She is survived by her five children, Jon Buchman, Greg Buchman, Donna Buchman, and Deborah Mahaffey all of Dover and Valerie Lyons of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her siblings, Janie Ruth Rizer, Frances Bennett, and Larry Green of Florida and Georgia.
Nell was a strong woman, a wonderful mother, grandmother (13 grandchildren), great grandmother (16 great-grandchildren), and great-great grandmother (three great-great grandchildren).
She loved people, would party at the drop of a hat, loved her wine, a good game of penny poker, Yahtzee, and Bingo…especially when she won!
For many years, Nell worked for the Dover AFB Exchange. She took pride in her work and enjoyed her colleagues.
Nell requested an intimate burial and funeral, there will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10), Dover, DE 19904. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days, especially Heather Speight and Christine Hoffman, who provided incredible emotional support to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorial donations may be sent to The
Nell's final message
"…be kind and compassionate to one another…"
A message of condolence can be left at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019