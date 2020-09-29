Nellie Mae Dittman, 91
DOVER - Nellie Mae Dittman, of Dover, formerly of Clayton, Del. passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020.
Nellie was born December 31, 1928 in Earleville, Md., the daughter of Clarence & Anna May Pearce. She had worked at Playtex for 6 years and also for Leeds Travelware for over 17 years. She loved to cook, play cards and go dancing with her husband on Saturday nights. She also was an avid bingo player at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred B. (Ben) Dittman in 2015. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred, Effie, Mary, Daisy, Marian; and her brothers, Clarence, Jr., Andrew and John; and her granddaughter, Crystal.
She is survived by two sons, Alfred "Bennie" Dittman Jr., and wife Kathy with whom she lived, Harry E. Dittman; two sisters, Catherine Probsts, and Margaret Pearce; and one brother, William "Bill" Pearce; five grandchildren, Alfred B. Dittman, III, Amy Marie Dittman, Harry Edward Dittman,Jr., Ciarra Dittman, and Justin Dittman, and; three great grandchildren, Maranda, Justin, and Cole.
The family would like to make a special thanks to Louis and Rich of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Viewing will be from 1–2 p.m. Nellie will be laid to rest in the St. Paul's Cemetery in Earleville, Md. All attendees are encouraged to dress casually.
