Nellie Mae Dittman
1928 - 2020
Nellie Mae Dittman, 91
DOVER - Nellie Mae Dittman, of Dover, formerly of Clayton, Del. passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020.
Nellie was born December 31, 1928 in Earleville, Md., the daughter of Clarence & Anna May Pearce. She had worked at Playtex for 6 years and also for Leeds Travelware for over 17 years. She loved to cook, play cards and go dancing with her husband on Saturday nights. She also was an avid bingo player at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred B. (Ben) Dittman in 2015. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred, Effie, Mary, Daisy, Marian; and her brothers, Clarence, Jr., Andrew and John; and her granddaughter, Crystal.
She is survived by two sons, Alfred "Bennie" Dittman Jr., and wife Kathy with whom she lived, Harry E. Dittman; two sisters, Catherine Probsts, and Margaret Pearce; and one brother, William "Bill" Pearce; five grandchildren, Alfred B. Dittman, III, Amy Marie Dittman, Harry Edward Dittman,Jr., Ciarra Dittman, and Justin Dittman, and; three great grandchildren, Maranda, Justin, and Cole.
The family would like to make a special thanks to Louis and Rich of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Viewing will be from 1–2 p.m. Nellie will be laid to rest in the St. Paul's Cemetery in Earleville, Md. All attendees are encouraged to dress casually.
Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
SEP
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Memories & Condolences

September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Pearce) Dittman Families for the loss of your loved one, Nellie Mae, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
September 27, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Nellie. You were a great person and will be missed. Love you, Sarah
Sarah Pearce
Family
September 27, 2020
What a blessing Aunt Nell was to all who knew her. Always cheerful, pleasant, and willing to listen. May she Rest In Peace and May the God of eternal life welcome her home.
Vivian Lyle
Family
September 26, 2020
With loved ones
with your loved ones
September 26, 2020
Our last visit
Aunt Nellie, you were always known to me to be the keeper of the family history, so when you make it to heaven, be sure to share with all you're siblings and pop pop and mama what a beautiful family we have here. I am so glad that I got a chance to see you again, I love you and you will forever be in my heart.
Sandra Lutz Kuehn
Family
September 26, 2020
It has been years, but I know Nellie, because my sister Mary Lee, was married to her sweet brother Andy Pearce.
May Nelllie RIP.,and may her family continue with their lives, and enjoy one another.
U will all be together again.
So sorry for your loss, may God Bless u all.
Barbara Haug
September 26, 2020
You will be miss aunt nelly
Tina pearce Smith
Family
September 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of Nellie’s passing... prayers for the family
Bill and Margarett Jones
September 26, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Nellie’s passing... prayers for the family...
Bill and Margarett Jines
