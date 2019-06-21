HARRINGTON - Nellie Matilda Magruder died May 22, 2019. Born Jan. 4, 1933 in Eastport, Md. she was the daughter of the late Fred William and Mildred May Parks Reppenhagen.

She married Eldred (Mac) Magruder on Oct. 22, 1950 and lived in Annapolis, Md. until 1970 when they moved to Denton on the Eastern Shore. They retired in 1995 and moved to Lewes until 2005 then moving to Harrington to be closer to their children.

She is preceded in death by her husband Mac in 2016, two sons Eldred (Bo) Magruder, Jr (Debbie) of Frederica, Mark L Magruder (Sharon) of Milford, and two daughters, Marcia Rostien (Kim) of Greensboro and Linda Magruder (Chett) of Darlington, Md. Grandchildren: Cory Rostien (Charmaine), Matthew Rostien (Jordan), Andrew Rostien (Alexis), Deena Paley (Steve) Chadd Magruder, Mark Magruder, Jr, Nicholas Magruder, Jacob Magruder and 13 great grandchildren.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life picnic Sunday June 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. Hosted by grandson Andrew at 23069 Sparks Rd. Ridgely, Md. 21660.



