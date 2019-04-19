Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson Michael Satterfield. View Sign

HENERSON, Md. - Nelson Michael Satterfield, Jr. "Mikey" passed away too soon on April 13, 2019. Mikey was born in Dover on Sept. 25, 1990 to Nelson Michael Satterfield, Sr. and Mary Sue Satterfield.

Mikey enjoyed fishing, hunting, tractor pulling, mud bogging, and doing whatever he could with Lil Mike. He also enjoyed working around the house with his dad on his projects. He had a love for music like no other. Mikey would often have bonfires where he always believed, "The bigger, the better." He was always proud of his work, and the jobs he did while working for Allen Myers, and previously George and Lynch. Mikey could make anyone laugh and took pride in his ability to get a rise out of anyone. He was a die-hard fan of both the Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was survived by his son, Nelson Michael Satterfield III "Lil Mike"; his parents, Nelson Michael Satterfield, Sr. "Mike" and Mary Sue Satterfield; his siblings, Fannie Ann Rholetter, Ann Marie Moon and her husband Chuck (who was Mikey's best friend), and Phyllis Satterfield, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his very close friends, Mandy Mast and Lindsay Eckeard. He was also survived by his estranged wife, Lisa.

Mikey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Fannie Satterfield; maternal grandmother, Betty Short; his chosen grandparents, Roosevelt Lee and Lillian Warner; as well as his sister, Karen Satterfield.

A memorial for friends and family will be held on Saturday, April 20th 2019 at the Kenton Ruritan Club 249 S. Main St., Kenton, Del. starting at 3 pm.





HENERSON, Md. - Nelson Michael Satterfield, Jr. "Mikey" passed away too soon on April 13, 2019. Mikey was born in Dover on Sept. 25, 1990 to Nelson Michael Satterfield, Sr. and Mary Sue Satterfield.Mikey enjoyed fishing, hunting, tractor pulling, mud bogging, and doing whatever he could with Lil Mike. He also enjoyed working around the house with his dad on his projects. He had a love for music like no other. Mikey would often have bonfires where he always believed, "The bigger, the better." He was always proud of his work, and the jobs he did while working for Allen Myers, and previously George and Lynch. Mikey could make anyone laugh and took pride in his ability to get a rise out of anyone. He was a die-hard fan of both the Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, and Oklahoma City Thunder.He was survived by his son, Nelson Michael Satterfield III "Lil Mike"; his parents, Nelson Michael Satterfield, Sr. "Mike" and Mary Sue Satterfield; his siblings, Fannie Ann Rholetter, Ann Marie Moon and her husband Chuck (who was Mikey's best friend), and Phyllis Satterfield, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his very close friends, Mandy Mast and Lindsay Eckeard. He was also survived by his estranged wife, Lisa.Mikey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Fannie Satterfield; maternal grandmother, Betty Short; his chosen grandparents, Roosevelt Lee and Lillian Warner; as well as his sister, Karen Satterfield.A memorial for friends and family will be held on Saturday, April 20th 2019 at the Kenton Ruritan Club 249 S. Main St., Kenton, Del. starting at 3 pm. Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close