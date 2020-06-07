Neville was the son of Sophia Young and step-father John Young. He was born Jan. 2, 1948 in Lincoln, Del. He passed away on May 14, 2020 at the Sussex Hospital in Milford, Del. Neville was raised by his motherâ€™s sister Marie Baugh and her husband due to his Motherâ€™s illness. In 1987, he lived with his Mother and Step-father in Slaughter Neck until their deaths.
Neville graduated from William C. Jason High School in Georgetown, Del. in 1967 and completed one semester at Delaware Tech.
He served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 5, 1968 to Aug. 24, 1969 as a Medical Supply Clerk where he kept personal records and items of wounded and deceased soldiers in Vietnam. His military experience also included the Army Reserve from Aug. 24, 1969 thru Jan. 4, 1974.
Neville married Jean Fletcher from Seaford, Del. A baby girl named Navone was born on March 15, 1976.
Neville worked as a janitor at KSI for 17 years until his retirement in which he received several certifications for perfect attendance.
In 2012, Neville lived with his sister Evalynn Brunswick in Dover, Del. until July 10, 2015. They had a loving relationship discussing the bible, his favorite book and visiting family.
Neville began living at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown, Del. on July 10, 2015 until his death. He was well liked and he liked living there. He was kind, considerate and caring.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Young â€œSisâ€� Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Navone Houston; two sisters, Evalynn Brunswick, and Barbarette Young-Henry (Parish); one bother, Lamont Young Sr. (Venita); a special aunt, Thorris Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Neville graduated from William C. Jason High School in Georgetown, Del. in 1967 and completed one semester at Delaware Tech.
He served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 5, 1968 to Aug. 24, 1969 as a Medical Supply Clerk where he kept personal records and items of wounded and deceased soldiers in Vietnam. His military experience also included the Army Reserve from Aug. 24, 1969 thru Jan. 4, 1974.
Neville married Jean Fletcher from Seaford, Del. A baby girl named Navone was born on March 15, 1976.
Neville worked as a janitor at KSI for 17 years until his retirement in which he received several certifications for perfect attendance.
In 2012, Neville lived with his sister Evalynn Brunswick in Dover, Del. until July 10, 2015. They had a loving relationship discussing the bible, his favorite book and visiting family.
Neville began living at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown, Del. on July 10, 2015 until his death. He was well liked and he liked living there. He was kind, considerate and caring.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Young â€œSisâ€� Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Navone Houston; two sisters, Evalynn Brunswick, and Barbarette Young-Henry (Parish); one bother, Lamont Young Sr. (Venita); a special aunt, Thorris Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 7, 2020.