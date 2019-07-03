CAMDEN - Nicholas Angelo DiLorenzo tragically passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Nick was born on Feb. 19, 1990 in Dover, the son of Michael DiLorenzo of Magnolia and Ann Marie DeRose of Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
Nick was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve.
He loved big trucks, fast cars and spending time with his family and friends. He had just completed his 1st drag racing car, a 1979 Monte Carlo, which he enjoyed working on and racing at the local drag strips alongside his dad. Nick enjoyed playing in his pool league and was always the biggest goof ball and life of the party. Nick had the biggest heart and would do anything for anybody.
Nick was a well-loved man and loved everyone back in return.
In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by his son, Michael James DiLorenzo; his brother, Joshua E. DiLorenzo; his sister, Christin T. DiLorenzo; his step-father, James DeRose; his step-mother, Sara B. Faulkner; his maternal grandparents, Vernon R. Wamsganz and Diane M. Wamsganz; his paternal grandmother, Joan M. DiLorenzo; and a host of loving family members and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna.
Memorial services will begin at 4 pm.
Burial will be private.
In honor of Nick's memory, the family is respectfully requesting that no motorcycles arrive for the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to establish a college fund for Nick's son, Michael. Donations may be sent to Mike DiLorenzo, 4035 Irish Hill Road, Magnolia, Delaware 19962.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 3, 2019