MILFORD - Nicholas B. "Nick" Lindale passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. Nick was born in Milford the son of the late Augustus H. and Anna (Adam) Lindale.He served in the U.S. Army and was assigned to Germany during the Vietnam War . Nick worked as a mechanic for the Delaware State Police out of Troop 7, Lewes for 33 years before retiring in October 2014. During his tenure with the Delaware State Police, he received distinguished service awards in 1987, 88, 89 and 1990 as well as the Superintendent Certificate of Commendation in 2010 and the Delaware State Police Civilian of the Year Award in 2011. He also received numerous other citations and awards for his service throughout his career. In his spare time, Nick enjoyed crabbing and fishing. He loved doing yardwork around the house and had a beautiful and bountiful garden every year. He also liked to do puzzles and enjoyed doing home renovations. He was very good with his hands and was known as MacGyver to those who knew him.In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas Aaron Miller, Jr.He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sheila; one son, Thomas A. Miller; one daughter, Dionne N. Lindale; eight sisters and brothers, Betty DeBold (Larry), Peggy Biddle (Calvin), Gussie Lindale, Harry "Buddy" Lindale (Linda), Helen Brown (Gene), Tony Lindale (Beverly), John Lindale (Linda) and Rosemary McLaughlin (Richard); three grandchildren, Brittney Santucci, Justin Miller and Joshua Miller; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.We very much want to honor Nick's life and together share our appreciation of his contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Nick's family and friends, services and burial will be private. A Celebration of Nick's Life will be planned and announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Camp Barnes in Nick's memory to the following address: Delaware State Police, C/O Camp Barnes, P.O. Box 430, Dover, DE 19903.Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 2, 2020

