MAGNOLIA - Dr. Nicholas Peter Haritos passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.Dr. Haritos was born on Nov. 30, 1931 in Norwalk, Conn. to the late Peter Nicholas Haritos and Athanasia Chrones Haritos.Dr. Haritos obtained his medical degree from Georgetown Medical School and a Master's in Public Health from Yale University . He served as a pediatrician in the United States Air Force for two years. He then worked in the Physically Disabled Children's section for the State of Connecticut in Hartford from 1962-1973. He took a job as Deputy Director of Health working for the State of Delaware in 1973. He had his own private pediatric practice for several years and worked as the college physician for Delaware State University and public clinics for Delaware. After many years of working in public service, Dr. Haritos retired.He enjoyed going to Rehoboth Beach and clamming at Cape Henlopen State Park. He was an avid gardener, growing fresh vegetables and fruit. He also built his own pole barn on his property and a chicken coop, where he had chickens.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phoebe Triantafillos Haritos of Magnolia; children, Peter Nicholas Haritos of New Castle and Lisa Haritos Olson, of Dover.Memorial services will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901

