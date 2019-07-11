Nicole "Cole" Smith (DaGrossa) passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep.
Cole was born Aug. 27, 1971 in Somers Point, N.J. to Ralph and Alline DaGrossa (Krouse).
She spent many years in the field of cosmetology working in various positions. Cole was a skilled hair colorist and ultimately represented numerous lines of licensed products as a sales consultant throughout Delaware and surrounding states. She was an avid Disney collector and Marvel and Star Wars collector. Cole enjoyed camping at the beach, vacationing in Disney, scrapbooking, and all things related to cosmetics, hair and nail products, and the latest fashion and style trends. She was a caring, beautiful, and exceptional woman and loving mother. Cole dedicated herself to her three children and their wellbeing; she was their motivational cheerleader at every game, event, and fundraiser. She was instrumental in instilling the strength, independence, and love exhibited in each of them. Her dedication and tenacity will live on in them. Nicole, you are loved and will be remembered always. Thank God for you and you will always be in our hearts and prayers.
Nicole is survived by her loving children, Jordan DaGrossa, Dakota and Dylan Smith; her devoted parents, Ralph and Alline DaGrossa; her loving brother, Michael DaGrossa and his wife Catherine and her dear nieces, Isabella, Sophia, and Violet.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Nicole's honor to her youngest child, Dylan (17), toward college savings using this GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/to-infinity-and-beyond-dylan-smith
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 11, 2019