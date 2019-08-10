Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 10:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Norma J. Short passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Milford Center. She was the daughter of the late, Norman R. and Margaret Cohee.

Mrs. Short worked for the City of Harrington for almost 20 years. She started by cleaning the city offices and worked her way up to City Manager. She especially enjoyed her job and loved to interact with people. After her retirement, she was the care giver for her husband, brother, and her parents.

In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, reading country magazines, playing on her computer, and riding around in her golf cart on her property with her dog Sandy. In her later years, she enjoyed painting and loved to share her many paintings with family.

Mrs. Short stayed up on current events and was well versed on most subjects. She was honest to a fault and was not bashful to tell you how she really felt on any matter. As a loving mother, she was very involved in her children's activities, functions, and events, and carried that over to her grandchildren as well. Her loving, artistic, and caring nature will be missed dearly.

Mrs. Short was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Harrington Fire Company.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester H. Short; brothers, Marvin J. and Robert E. Cohee; sister, Ellen Hicks; and daughter in law, Rae Short.

She is survived by her son, Norman C. Short; daughters, Beverly J. (Terry) Hay, Cheryl R. (Drew) Bowman; grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) Hay, Steven (Holly) Short, Brian (Michelle) Bowman, Kerry (Eddie) Bamberger; great grandchildren, Mason and Lexi Hay and Casey Bowman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 11 a.m., with the interment following at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

