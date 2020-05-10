Norma L. Dye
WYOMING - Norma L. Dye passed away on April 30, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Miss Dye was born in Sturgis, S.D., the daughter of the late Alfred and Anna Waldman.
Miss Dye retired from the N.C.O. Club at the D.A.F.B. and then retired from Dover Family Physicians in Dover.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Stevens (Robert) Great Falls, Mont.; son, Barry Dye (Lonnie) Wyoming; four grandsons, Matthew, Michael, Ryan, and Kyle; two great grandsons, Tyler and Remick; also her dog, Biscuit.
Services will be private for family due to Covid 19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to either Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE. 19963 or to the Kent County Chapter of S.P.C.A. 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE. 19934
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapDE on May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carmen Taylor
Friend
