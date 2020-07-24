Norma "Jean" Moore, 84
OAK ORCHARD - Norma "Jean" Moore (née Wright) passed away after a brief illness at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Delaware on July 21, 2020.
Jean was born on February 5, 1936 in Federalsburg, Md. to Myers and Elizabeth Wright. She graduated from Seaford High School in 1954 and married Gerald R. Moore in 1955. They would remain married until his death in 1980. After relocating from Rehoboth Beach and Laurel, the couple and their growing family settled permanently back in Oak Orchard. Jean was primarily a homemaker and operated a home daycare till the mid-1990s.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Glenn in 1958 and Gerald (Jerry) in 2011.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Geraldine D'Allesandro (Mark) of Magnolia, and Susan Barkauskie (Ron) of Lewes; a daughter in law, Sandra Moore of Georgetown. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Joyce Whaley (James) of Laurel, Dolores Sammons (David) of Magnolia, Janice Carmean (Bill) of Oak Orchard, and John W. Wright of Seaford. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Irvin Moore (Kathy) of Oak Orchard and a sister-in-law, Martha Landon of Milford.
Jean leaves behind her 5 grandchildren, Ian D'Allesandro, Trey Mumford, Erin D'Allesandro, Lara Mumford, Jenna Mumford and her 3 great grandchildren, Sophia, Colton, and William. Known to many as "Aunt Jean" or "Miss Jean", she also leaves behind dozens of nieces, nephews, and several close friends.
Jean was a skilled and talented baker and over the years spent many a day in the kitchen of her home baking desserts, cookies and various other treats to share with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles for many years and enjoyed watching NASCAR and rooting for her favorite drivers, especially Harry Gant and Jimmie Johnson. She was an avid player of Bingo as well. Jean also spent time as Girl Scout Troop Leader for the Troop 882 during the 1980s.
Besides raising her family and spending time with family and friends, Jean was an active and dedicated member of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company for over 49 years. She served as the President of Ladies Auxiliary a total of 8 terms throughout her time with the organization in addition to serving as Vice President, Secretary, and Assistant Secretary. Due to her efforts and dedication with the organization she was awarded Life Membership in both the Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a recipient the Jefferson Award for volunteerism in 2004.
Services are scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Melson's Funeral Chapel located at 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro DE 19966, where friends and family may call from 9:00-10:30 followed by graveside services at Millsboro Cemetery. A luncheon to follow at the Indian River Volunteer Fire Hall. Pastor Allen Miller will perform the services at the graveside. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in Jean's name at 32628 Oak Orchard Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cadia Renaissance, the Beebe Healthcare ICU team, and Dr. Lee for their compassionate care.
Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com