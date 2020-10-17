Norma Rae Greenage, 86
Norma Rae Greenage passed away on October 13, 2020, in Dover, Delaware. She was born to the late George and Lucy Carney in Dover, Delaware on July 23, 1934.
Norma was raised in Cheswold, Delaware by her grandparents. She attended church at Immanuel Union United Methodist, where she was a lifetime member. She shared her passion for music starting in her teenage years as the church organist. She married her husband Paul J. Greenage in 1955. They would have two sons, Paul W. and Mark J. Norma was a homemaker for most of her life. She volunteered at her church and served on many committees. She assisted Delaware voters as a poll worker for many years. In 1990, Norma became a casual/seasonal employee for the State of Delaware's Department of Elections. She worked for the department until 2010. Norma loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She was always willing to help others, her church family in particular.
In addition to her husband, Paul J. Greenage; she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Nora D. Morgan and William H.Morgan; parents, George and Lucy Carney; and brothers, Norman "Jake", and Carl, "Jimmy" Carney; and a special aunt, Ethel Mayland of New Jersey.
She is survived by her sons, Paul (Helene) of Milford, Delaware and Mark of Vero Beach, Florida; siblings, Phyllis Ford-Ewing of Dover, Roger Carney (Debbie) of Dover, Pette Petrek (Duke) of Smyrna; sister-in-laws, Katherine Clark, Regina Techkerian (Khaja), Myrtle Mosley, and Lorraine Coker (Charles Edward); and grandson, Michael (Laura) of Roanoke, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held, 1 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Rt10) Dover. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Immanuel Union United Methodist Church in Cheswold.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Immanuel Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309, Cheswold, DE 19936.
