Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Franklin Batchelor. View Sign Service Information Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro 211 S. Washington St Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-934-7842 Send Flowers Obituary

Fire Chief, Emeritus

Norman Franklin Batchelor, known by most as "Batch" passed away gently in the care of his family in Millsboro on Dec. 13, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1930 to the late William Franklin and Maybelle Waller Batchelor in Salisbury, Md. He married his beloved Yvonne on Oct. 10, 1954, together they raised three children and shared 56 years of marriage until her death in 2010. Batch lived a unique life of public service, beginning with his 40 year career with the telephone company, as the company changed from Diamond State Phone Company, to Bell Atlantic, to eventually Verizon. He served 65 years with the Millsboro Fire Company, serving as Fire Chief, President, and various other positions within the fire company. He was also a Field Instructor for the Delaware State Fire School for many years and served for 40 years as Parliamentarian of the Sussex County Fireman's Association. He was appointed Fire Chief, Emeritus in recognition of his life-long devotion to the Millsboro Fire Company as well being presented with the "Ned Carey Award as "Fireman of the Year" in 2009. He received a "Lifetime Achievement" award in 2014 for his 60 years of service. All the while, he was a devoted family man, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church serving on the Vestry and the Men's Club.

He is survived by his daughters, Betsy B. Bradley, of Millsboro, Norma B. Bergey (Curtis R.), of Suffolk, Va. and Teresa Osborn (Lon M.), of Houston, Texas. He has four grandchildren, William R. Bergey (Christina), Kristina Bergey (Derek Hunt), Megan Saunder (Christopher) and Elizabeth Carpenter (Brandon); along with three beautiful great grandchildren, Amelia Bergey; Emily Saunders; and Isabelle Bergey. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Katharine B. Allen, of Mardela Springs, Md., Joan Batchelor, of Georgetown and Kay Batchelor, of Millsboro. Batch has an "adopted family" who survive him: Lori Bergey, Linda Johnson and Mike Mitchell. Batch leaves behind several nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family, as well as his fire colleagues and many, hundreds and hundreds of lives he touched through his service and sacrifice. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Batchelor; G. Neal Batchelor; and Cornelia Batchelor.

A special Fire Dept. Procession with police escort will be held beginning at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 originating at Watson Funeral Home to carry Batch to Station 83 on his beloved Reo antique fire truck. A funeral service and Celebration of His Life will follow with full Fire Department Honors at the Millsboro Fire Company, Station 83 at 3 p.m. Friends and family may call two hours prior from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fire Chaplain Robert Hudson will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Please omit flowers and the family suggests memorial contributions to the Millsboro Fire Company; P.O. Box 83, Millsboro, DE 19966.

Electronic condolences to:





Fire Chief, EmeritusNorman Franklin Batchelor, known by most as "Batch" passed away gently in the care of his family in Millsboro on Dec. 13, 2019.He was born on Nov. 6, 1930 to the late William Franklin and Maybelle Waller Batchelor in Salisbury, Md. He married his beloved Yvonne on Oct. 10, 1954, together they raised three children and shared 56 years of marriage until her death in 2010. Batch lived a unique life of public service, beginning with his 40 year career with the telephone company, as the company changed from Diamond State Phone Company, to Bell Atlantic, to eventually Verizon. He served 65 years with the Millsboro Fire Company, serving as Fire Chief, President, and various other positions within the fire company. He was also a Field Instructor for the Delaware State Fire School for many years and served for 40 years as Parliamentarian of the Sussex County Fireman's Association. He was appointed Fire Chief, Emeritus in recognition of his life-long devotion to the Millsboro Fire Company as well being presented with the "Ned Carey Award as "Fireman of the Year" in 2009. He received a "Lifetime Achievement" award in 2014 for his 60 years of service. All the while, he was a devoted family man, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church serving on the Vestry and the Men's Club.He is survived by his daughters, Betsy B. Bradley, of Millsboro, Norma B. Bergey (Curtis R.), of Suffolk, Va. and Teresa Osborn (Lon M.), of Houston, Texas. He has four grandchildren, William R. Bergey (Christina), Kristina Bergey (Derek Hunt), Megan Saunder (Christopher) and Elizabeth Carpenter (Brandon); along with three beautiful great grandchildren, Amelia Bergey; Emily Saunders; and Isabelle Bergey. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Katharine B. Allen, of Mardela Springs, Md., Joan Batchelor, of Georgetown and Kay Batchelor, of Millsboro. Batch has an "adopted family" who survive him: Lori Bergey, Linda Johnson and Mike Mitchell. Batch leaves behind several nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family, as well as his fire colleagues and many, hundreds and hundreds of lives he touched through his service and sacrifice. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Batchelor; G. Neal Batchelor; and Cornelia Batchelor.A special Fire Dept. Procession with police escort will be held beginning at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 originating at Watson Funeral Home to carry Batch to Station 83 on his beloved Reo antique fire truck. A funeral service and Celebration of His Life will follow with full Fire Department Honors at the Millsboro Fire Company, Station 83 at 3 p.m. Friends and family may call two hours prior from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fire Chaplain Robert Hudson will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date.Please omit flowers and the family suggests memorial contributions to the Millsboro Fire Company; P.O. Box 83, Millsboro, DE 19966.Electronic condolences to: www.watsonfh.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close