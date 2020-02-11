Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Lee Hall. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Norman Lee Hall passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.

Norman was born March 2, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late William and Susan Hall.

In his 20's, as a young entrepreneur, he started "Halls Slip Cover Company" which quickly became a successful business from which he retired at the age of 68 in Hyattsville, Md. Norman was a talented musician; he played the banjo and guitar and sang both at church and for family. He enjoyed hunting geese, duck, and migratory birds as well as playing golf and watching westerns. Norman was a member of the Cheswold United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Elizabeth Milstead Hall.

He is survived by his children, Christopher Hall and his wife, Linda of Salem, Va., Michael Hall of Felton and Laura Reisler of Dover; his sister, Louise Smith of South Carolina; his grandchildren, April, Brian, Benjamin, Sabrina, Melinda, Rebecca, Angela, Katie, Kimberly, Jason, and Joshua; and twenty-one great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Cheswold United Methodist Church, 97 Main Street, Cheswold. Friends called from 4-6 p.m. Monday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, 3001 Spencerville Rd, Burtonsville, Md. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Norman Lee Hall passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.Norman was born March 2, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late William and Susan Hall.In his 20's, as a young entrepreneur, he started "Halls Slip Cover Company" which quickly became a successful business from which he retired at the age of 68 in Hyattsville, Md. Norman was a talented musician; he played the banjo and guitar and sang both at church and for family. He enjoyed hunting geese, duck, and migratory birds as well as playing golf and watching westerns. Norman was a member of the Cheswold United Methodist Church.In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Elizabeth Milstead Hall.He is survived by his children, Christopher Hall and his wife, Linda of Salem, Va., Michael Hall of Felton and Laura Reisler of Dover; his sister, Louise Smith of South Carolina; his grandchildren, April, Brian, Benjamin, Sabrina, Melinda, Rebecca, Angela, Katie, Kimberly, Jason, and Joshua; and twenty-one great grandchildren.Funeral services were held 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Cheswold United Methodist Church, 97 Main Street, Cheswold. Friends called from 4-6 p.m. Monday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, 3001 Spencerville Rd, Burtonsville, Md. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 12 p.m.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close