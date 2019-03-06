Norman Sudler

Obituary
Norman Sudler, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 27, 2019 in St. George's.
Norman is survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2 p.m. until time of funeral Sunday 3 p.m. at Greater Life Christian Church, Camden.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 6, 2019
