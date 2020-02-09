Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Visitation 11:30 AM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LAUREL - Ofelia R. Isaza Cronic passed away at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was born on Feb. 8, 1932 in Panama to Lino Isaza, Sr. and Helidora Mareno Isaza.

Ofelia worked as a clerk for several years at NCR in Millsboro and then for Digital. After retiring from Digital, she went to work a little while for two different companies helping the Spanish communities. One was LA Coseta and the other was LA Esperanza, both in Georgetown, before finally completely retiring from the work force.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, James H. Cronic, Sr.

Ofelia is survived by her children, James and Darleen Cronic, Jr. of Milton, Kenneth and Katrina Cronic of Georgetown, Allen Cronic and Clifford and Donnie Cronic both of Laurel, and Terry and Peggy Cronic of Harbeson; a sister, Leticia Isaza Jimenez of Panama; grandchildren, Billiejo, Emily, Vanessa, Jeremy, Colin, Tyler and Isaiah Cronic; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Brayden and Carly Cronic; nieces and nephews, George Petrisko, Dora Davis, Fania Petrisko, John Petrisko and Bobby Dyer.

Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Ofelia's name to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.





