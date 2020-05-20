Olen T. Hopkins
HOUSTON â€" Olen T. Hopkins passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center. He was the son of the late Everrett and Chloie Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins proudly served three years in the Navy prior to serving a year in the Army.
Mr. Hopkins was an outgoing man who loved people. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading constantly and completing crossword puzzles.
In addition to his parents; Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hopkins; sisters, Bernadean Yoak and Emerajean Richards.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his loving wife, Jean E. Hopkins; brother, Everrett â€œLeoâ€� Hopkins; sister, Diane Miller; and nieces and nephews.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Mr. Hopkins will be private and for the immediate family only. He will be laid to rest in Hollywood Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.


Published in Delaware State News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
May 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Hopkins Family for the loss of your loved one, Olen, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
