DOVER - Olga G. Stayton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Brookdale Dover, where she resided for nearly two years. She was born in Milford, to the late George W. and Florence (Greet) Gillespie, and had lived in Milford and Wilmington before retiring to Dover.

She worked at Sears Distribution Center in Wilmington, and after her children were raised, she and her husband traveled to 49 states, and Puerto Rico. She never wanted to see Alaska because she said it was too cold there! She and her husband spent their winters in Riverview, Fla. for many years.

She was preceded by her husband, William L. Stayton, Sr. in 2011; her sister, Norma G. Rust; and brother, Reginald G. Gillespie.

She is survived by her son, William L. Stayton, Jr. (Deborah); daughter, Claudia J. Stayton; granddaughters, Kristin Stayton Gibbons (Christopher) and Kimberly Stayton Gibbons (Jeffrey); five great-granddaughters, Alexa, Jenna, Maya, Chloe and Sydney Gibbons; as well as several nieces and nephews. One niece by marriage, Bonnie Carmine (Jeffery), drove her to Florida in the winter, after her husband died, and was especially devoted to her.

Funeral services will be held on 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, with visitation beginning at 12:30. Interment will follow the service at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Caring Hearts and Vitas Hospice. Donations may be made to the .



