Olga Rose Caccese
(nee Uhl), 97
DOVER - Olga Rose Caccese (nee Uhl) passed Tuesday, July 22, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she lived in Delaware during the later years of her life. Prior to that, she resided in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Brazil.
Olga was a multitalented woman – exceptional cook, outstanding seamstress, wonderful homemaker, faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother, and an award winning porcelain artist – a woman ahead of her time, of deep faith, and for all seasons who believed her greatest achievement was the family she loved and nurtured.
Olga was predeceased by her parents, Edgar and Mary Uhl; her brothers, Edgar John and Kevin Uhl; and her son, Raphael Caccese, Jr.; and a grandson, Uhl Stanton.
Surviving are her husband, Raphael Caccese, Sr. of Dover; her daughter, Pamella A. Russell (Robert) of Berlin, Md.; her daughter-in-law, Marie Caccese of Wyoming. She was the loving grandmother of Carmen Rae Belardo (Eric) of Champion's Gate, Fla., Victor Caccese of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Dominic Caccese of Wyoming; and eight great grandchildren, Alexander Vazquez, Kevin Isaacs, Ryan, Francis, and Emmalee Jarman, Alex, Elliott, and Gideon Belardo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 12:00 PM, Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Church of The Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, William and New Sts., Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bayhealth Foundation, 640 S. State St. Dover, DE (mail code 3071) 19901 or www.Bayhealth.org/foundation
.
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. Condolences may be shared via www.ambruso.com