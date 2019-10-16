CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Olive "Ryan" Walsh passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Charles Walsh, USAF, Ret. in 1998 and her son, Bill Walsh in 2012.

Ryan and Chuck traveled the world during his long military career, with his last assignment at Dover A.F.B.

Ryan stayed very busy raising five children and active in many volunteer organizations. She was also a member of the Holy Cross Church Community for 45 years. She had a large friendship group and enjoyed many years of social events, in particular her Red Hat Club, and travel. In 2009 Ryan moved to Charlottesville, Va. to be closer to family.

Her memory will be cherished by Diane and Bruce Bateman; Kevin and Jean Walsh; Maureen Doherty; Steve and Nancy Walsh; Tom and Alaine Walsh; grandchildren, Chris and Courtney Walsh; Sarah Walsh and Ansgar Laron; Courtney and Josh Bascom; Kristie Bateman and Chris Hale; Leigh and Kate Walsh; great grandchildren, Erin and Colin Walsh and Sarah Grace Bascom.

There will be a celebration service at Our Lady of Peace on Oct. 30, 2019.

A final service and burial will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Those inclined to make a donation might consider the SPCA or to a charity feeding the poor.



