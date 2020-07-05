Omar Lamont

Drummond

Omar Lamont Drummond son of the late Palmer T. Drummond Sr. and Inez V. Drummond, was born on October 29, 1950 in Dover, Delaware. He departed this life of Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Promedica Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

Omar born and raised in the Delaware area attended Dover High School and graduated in 1968. His love for education did not stop there. He continued his education at Delaware State College in Dover, Delaware where he graduated in 1972 and completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. His educational journey continued and he received a Master's in Education Administration/Supervision. Omar had over 35 years of experience working in Education.

Omar knew and loved God. He was baptized in 1971 at Holy Trinity Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ohio.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Monet Clark (Demetris Sr.); grandson, Demetris Jr.; and nine siblings, Carolyn Lea, Dorothy Hawkins, Charlotte Battle (John), Wanda Pritchett (Alphonso), Teresa Drummond, Pamela Drummond, Veronica Perry (Roger), Jane Gatewood (Tyrone) and Eric Drummond; also sister-in-law, Phyllis Drummond; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brother, Palmer T. Drummond Jr.; and sisters, Judith Bryant, Dauphine Drummond and Sonia Drummond, preceded him in death. He also leaves a long time friend and caregiver, Bryan Van Alst.

Lovingly Submitted, The Family







