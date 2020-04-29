Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen Moreland (Bud) Parks. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Owen (Bud) Moreland Parks passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Bud was born March 2, 1940 in Wilmington, to the late Rose and Orris Parks. He was raised in Folcroft, Pa. where he graduated from Sharon Hill High School. He completed an apprenticeship as a Tool & Die Maker at Lincoln Prep and Drexel University. From there he transitioned to various engineering roles at Dupont and then Allstate Engineering, where he worked for fifteen years on many interesting projects including the design of the nuclear reactors at the Savannah River Project in SC.

Bud was proud to be a certified referee by the American Soccer Association and served as the officiate assigner for local area high schools in the early 1990s. He also refereed basketball, baseball, and field hockey for numerous youth leagues and schools. Bud often commented that there wasn't a sport he couldn't officiate and enjoyed sharing stories from his days of officiating.

Another lifelong passion of Bud's was bowling, which he continued well into his 70s. He bowled in numerous leagues and represented the state of Delaware in regional and national senior tournaments.

He also enjoyed deep sea fishing and had many "big fish" tales to tell.

During his lifetime, Bud and his family lived in Boothwyn, Pa., Northcrest, Del., Warminster, Pa., and Lincoln, Del. He resided in Milford, Del. for the past ten years.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele (Edgar "Chip") Cale; grandsons, Lawson Cale of Thornton, Pa. and Alexander Parks of San Jose, Calif.; as well as his two brothers, John (Lucille) Parks of Garnet Valley, Pa. and Charlie (Candace) Parks of Land O Lakes, Fla. He is also survived by his former wife, Helen Parks of Fort Myers, Fla.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his beloved son, Owen Parks Jr.

His family thanks the friends, caregivers and medical providers who helped take care of Bud during the later years of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the or Milford Senior Center.

A service of remembrance will likely be held at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.





