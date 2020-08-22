Pamela Allen Day

It is with sad hearts that we share that Pamela Allen Day passed away August 18, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. She had been struggling with heart issues For many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth Day Walker and Amon Allen, and grandparents Ambrose and Beatrice Day, all of Fort Fairfield, Maine.

Pam is survived by one son, Christopher Bouchard, of Dover, Del., who was the light of her life, dear friend, biggest fan and she always put him first. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Disy and husband Lute and their family of St. Johns, Florida. She was close to her cousins, Carol Ann Schulmerich, Peggy Donnelly, Connie Day and many other dear cousins.

Pam was raised in Fort Fairfield, Maine on a potato farm. She always felt blessed to live with her mother, grandparents, sister and often times her great grandmother, Alma Ward.

Pam loved animals, especially her cats and cared for feral cats also. She offered to help anyone in need. She would want to give a heartfelt thank you to the people who helped her through the years, Debbie Sneed, Stephanie Ryan, Virginia and Terris Massey and Mary Jo Clough.

At Pam's request, there will be no visitation.







