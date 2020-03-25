DOVER - Pamela entered Eternal rest on March 21,2020.
Pam entered this world on Aug. 10, 1964 in Landstuhl, Germany.
She graduated from Dover High School and became a nurse's aid. Pam loved all the older people she took care of. She always went the extra mile to make sure they were comfortable and happy.
Pam could always make you laugh at something she said or did. She was so full of life.
Pam loved her family especially her niece and nephews. She was always doing things for them. She loved her dogs Simba, Sassy, and Jingles. Her fur babies.
She leaves behind her mother, Margaret Mosher; sister, Tammy Whitsett; brother, Ian Stewart; nephews, Thomas and Alex Whitsett; niece, Heather Kelly; great niece, Ensley Alexis Ann Briddell; and Jack Corron (her ex).
We will have a celebration of life at a later date. We will notify everyone later. If you attend we ask that everyone dress colorfully as that is how Pam was.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 25, 2020