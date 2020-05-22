Or Copy this URL to Share

LAUREL â€" Patrice Lapage Reed passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be May 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. with viewing 2 hours prior to service at McPherson Funeral Service, Inc. Camden location. Service are entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service, Inc. Camden, Del.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store