CAMDEN-WYOMING - Patricia A. Gallagher of Camden-Wyoming, formerly of Frederica passed away April 6, 2019.
Patricia was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of James and Mary Hynds. Mrs. Gallagher loved to dance, bowl, and play bingo, reading and visiting Atlantic City and many of the Delaware Casinos. Pat's passion was her family and her faith.
Mrs. Gallagher was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Gallagher (USN – Retired); and her longtime companion, Russell Blanchard.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Edward) Mitchell, James Gallagher (Diana Conwell) and Sandy Gallagher; grandchildren Jennifer Wright, Andrew Mitchell and Nicholas Sproles; sister, Mary Auger Hall, extended family and friends.
A private family memorial service is being planned. Memorials may be made in her memory to Delaware Hospice at delawarehospice.org.
