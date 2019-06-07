Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. "Patti" News. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHESWOLD - Patricia A. "Patti" News passed away on the early morning of Friday, May 31, 2019. The Lord called Patti at home with her husband by her side. She left behind a courageous battle of pain and suffering. Rest in peace my Hun Bun.

Patti was born July 30, 1944 in Timberville, Va. to the late David S. Dove and Elva M. Campbell Dove.

Patti moved to South Jersey at a young age. She worked for Comcast Cable and Atlantic City Casinos for years. In 1989, Patti and Charles married after they met at an organization for Parents Without Partners. In 1999 they moved to Delaware and Patti worked for Dover Downs until 2003 before she retired.

Patti was a member of Cheswold United Methodist Church. She was a people person all her life who loved her church and friends. Patti had a smile that everyone will miss.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Phillip and Giacomo.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Charles News; sons, Mark, Anthony, John, and James; daughter, Kimberly; step daughter, Monica; step-son, Daniel; eleven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, June Mazza; and brother, John Dove (Lois). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Patti's life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Faries Funeral Home, 29 S. Main St. in Smyrna at 12:30 p.m., where friends may visit beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.

A thanks to all of Patti's Cheswold UMC friends and Pastor Doc Case for the prayers and support thru her long suffering. Also thanks to Bayhealth Oncology Dept., Seasons Hospice, and Patti's friends, Helen and Glenn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cheswold UMC, PO Box 191, Cheswold, DE 19936 in remembrance of Patti's long courageous fight against Lymphoma and Dementia.

Condolences may be sent by visiting





