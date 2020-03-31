Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. (Patsy Walker) Stevens. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Patricia A. Stevens (Patsy Walker) passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Originally from Milton, Pat graduated from Milford High School. She retired after 30 years at Acme Markets where she was well known as the friendly helpful customer service manager.

Pat was a positive, ever-giving, always-welcoming soul, who fiercely loved her family. She was a devoted and nurturing wife and mother. She spent her days off caring for her nieces and nephews until she became a "Mom-mom" - her proudest title and accomplishment.

Pat had a passion for life; she loved and was loved by many. She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, camping, boating and spending time with her husband, friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Michael Stevens; daughters, Michele Stevens Keen and husband Rick Sylvanus, Pam Carrow and husband Harvey Carrow; four grandchildren whom she adored, Caden Keen, Tali Keen, Amber Carrow and Mike Carrow; her mother, Martha Walker; sister, Kathy Eck; brothers, PJ Walker and Tom Walker; and many nieces, nephews and a host of close friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul E. Walker and sister, Sandy Walls.

Her burial will be private due to current events. A public memorial and celebration will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory at Delaware Hospice

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.





MILFORD - Patricia A. Stevens (Patsy Walker) passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.Originally from Milton, Pat graduated from Milford High School. She retired after 30 years at Acme Markets where she was well known as the friendly helpful customer service manager.Pat was a positive, ever-giving, always-welcoming soul, who fiercely loved her family. She was a devoted and nurturing wife and mother. She spent her days off caring for her nieces and nephews until she became a "Mom-mom" - her proudest title and accomplishment.Pat had a passion for life; she loved and was loved by many. She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, camping, boating and spending time with her husband, friends and family.She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Michael Stevens; daughters, Michele Stevens Keen and husband Rick Sylvanus, Pam Carrow and husband Harvey Carrow; four grandchildren whom she adored, Caden Keen, Tali Keen, Amber Carrow and Mike Carrow; her mother, Martha Walker; sister, Kathy Eck; brothers, PJ Walker and Tom Walker; and many nieces, nephews and a host of close friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul E. Walker and sister, Sandy Walls.Her burial will be private due to current events. A public memorial and celebration will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory at Delaware Hospice https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate , where she received special care, especially from Barbara, Latasha and Harriet.Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2020

