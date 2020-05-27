DOVER â€" Patricia Ann Fizette passed away May 18, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Fizette was born May 11, 1941 in San Diego, California.
She was a CNA and had volunteered for 20 years at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover and was a member of Calvary Wesleyan Church in Harrington. She enjoyed crafting, flower arrangement, gardening, reading and bird watching. She also enjoyed volunteering her time and money to various charities, always giving back as much as she could.
In addition to her parents, Jim and Marie (Hanson) Triplett, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Edward Fizette; her daughter, Linda Ann Stevens; and sister, Sandra Raedar.
She is survived by her children, James Randle of Tacoma, Wash., John (Jayne) Randle of Dover and Michael Randle of Key West, Fla.; brother, Bob Williams of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister, Georgina Greaves of Puyallup, Wash.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Oâ€™Sullivan, Nicole Oâ€™Sullivan, Kourtney Lewis, Benjamin Young, Amanda (Jonathan) Mitchell and Dillan Young; great grandchildren, Bria, Siris, Eli and Madilyn.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Modern Maturity Center or Calvary Wesleyan Church.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.