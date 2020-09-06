Patricia Ann Kibler, 74

Patricia Ann Kibler passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, with her daughter by her side.

Born Jan. 13, 1946, she was the daughter of Martin August Kibler and Grace Priscilla (Warren) Kibler of Greensboro, Maryland. Patricia was one of five children and loved living on her farm with her family growing up.

Patricia graduated from North Caroline High School in Ridgely, Maryland in 1965. After graduating she relocated to Dover, Delaware, and worked at Kraft Foods for over 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends, and traveling the world. She was an active member of the Modern Maturity Center and went on many trips with family and friends. She would say her most favorite trip, was when she traveled to Germany. She also loved tending to her garden each year and planting flowers. She was a kind-hearted person, who loved Jesus, and would do anything for anyone. She was known for telling stories and jokes, and her laughter was contagious. She was definitely one of a kind and will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber Skinner (Justin) of Hartly, Delaware; sisters, Rosemarie Fuchs (Henry) of Denton, Maryland, Shirley Blazejak (Clarence) of Greensboro, and Nancy Kibler of Chestertown, Maryland; sister-in-law, Sue Kibler of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Kayleigh Ann Skinner and Colton Brian Skinner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin August Kibler and Grace Priscilla Kibler; her brother, Robert Martin Kibler; and nephew, Brian Allan Fuchs.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden-Wyoming, Delaware 19934. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Barratt's Chapel, 6362 Bay Road Frederica, Delaware 19946. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Delaware, LLC 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE. 19713.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store