DOVER - Patricia "Pat" Ann Meluney passed away on Aug. 17, 2019.

Pat was born on Dec. 12, 1938 in Milford, daughter of the late Tilghman Francis Meluney and Pauline Elizabeth Meluney. She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1956.

Pat had been a member of the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for several years including a term as president of the auxiliary. Pat also served from 1964-65 as the president of the Ladies Auxiliary of Delaware Firemen's Association. Pat had been a member of the Junior Board Gift Shop of Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. In Pat's early years she was employed as Administrative Assistant to the radio station manager at WDOV/WDSD. Pat later became the Region Manager for Sarah Coventry. Pat ended her career working as a real estate agent for Bob Moore Realty.

Pat was a big NASCAR fan and rarely missed a race. She also thoroughly enjoyed the holidays and went to great lengths to decorate her home for each one.

Pat is survived by two brothers, Bill Meluney (Eydie) of Camden, and Wayne Meluney (Daralyn) of Lewes. Pat is also survived by nieces and nephews, Curtis Meluney, Rachel Mullens (Colby), Sean Meluney (Carly). Pat is also survived by her beloved and faithful dog, Tammy.

Services will be held privately with arrangements being made through Pippin Funeral Home in Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Capitol Baptist Church, 401 Kesselring Ave., Dover, DE 19904.

