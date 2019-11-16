Patricia Ann Shepherd (1940 - 2019)
Obituary
GEORGETOWN - Patricia Ann Shepherd passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Lewes on Dec. 28, 1940, daughter of the late Preston H. and Mary Louise Palmer.
Mrs. Shepherd was employed by the DuPont Company in Seaford for many years. She enjoyed days out shopping and working in the garden around her flowers.
Mrs. Shepherd is survived by her sons, Douglas Edward McIlvain and his wife Sharon of Georgetown and Allen McIlvain, Jr. and his wife JoAnn of Dover; her daughter, Deborah Lee Morris of Bridgeville; her brother, Preston Palmer of Laurel; her seven grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, 307 N. Bedford Street, Georgetown, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow the services at Bethel Methodist Cemetery, Savannah Road, Lewes.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 16, 2019
