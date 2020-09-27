Patricia (Pat) Ann
Uhey, 62
Patricia (Pat) Ann Uhey passed away August 4, 2020 at Kent General Hospital. She was born August 13, 1957 in Oxnard, California to George and Mary Justus, and married her husband Dale Uhey in May of 1983.
Pat was employed by the Kent County Register of Wills in 1998, and was known for going above and beyond in helping both clients and coworkers.
Pat loved animals- especially small dogs, and was very fond of Yorkies. It wasn't uncommon to see her sitting on the couch, with her dogs curled up beside her. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, and was rather fond of true crime and suspense novels. She also enjoyed listening to music; some of her favorite artists include Tom Petty, The Beatles, and Lady Gaga. She had a penchant for collecting knickknacks, such as salt and pepper shakers, and even had her salt and pepper collection showcased at her work.
Pat was proceeded in death by her mother, Mary Justus; and sister, Lisa Satterfield.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dale Uhey of Felton; father, George Justus of Camden; sister, Pamela Nadel of Smyrna; brother-in-law and wife, Scott and Ruth Uhey of Felton; sister-in-law and husband, Dawn and Richard Newman of Dover; son and wife, Peter and Lisa Uhey of Dover; daughter and husband, Ashley and Howard Carter of Milford; and two wonderful grandchildren, George and Sophia.
Services were private.
Arrangements were by Pippin Funeral Home Wyoming, Del.
