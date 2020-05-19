CAMDEN â€" Patricia Brayboy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-8pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 with COVID restrictions in place. A private burial will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, cards/monetary donations for the Brayboy family may be sent to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 19, 2020.