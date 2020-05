CAMDEN â€" Patricia Brayboy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center.A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-8pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 with COVID restrictions in place. A private burial will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020.In lieu of flowers, cards/monetary donations for the Brayboy family may be sent to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com