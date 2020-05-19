Patricia Brayboy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMDEN â€" Patricia Brayboy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-8pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 with COVID restrictions in place. A private burial will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, cards/monetary donations for the Brayboy family may be sent to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved