LEWES - Patricia E. Ingram passed away on June, 25 2019 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.
Patricia was born on May 26, 1931 in Harbeson to William H. Prettyman II and Esther E. Prettyman. She grew up in Harbeson with her brothers and sisters, William (Buddy), James (Jimmy), Annabelle and Koretta.
In 1950, Patricia attended nursing school in Milford. She married the love of her life, Richard Marvin Ingram Sr. in 1951. Shortly after marriage, Patricia realized her true calling as an entrepreneur. Together, Marvin and Patricia opened Shore Building Supply in the 1960's. Patricia went on to establish and run other successful ventures, including Esther's Boutique in Lewes and Milford and Heritage Antique Market in Lewes. She asserted herself in the community as a strong successful business woman until she retired in her late 70's.
In her free time, Patricia enjoyed taking trips, shopping, and going out to dinner. Above all, she cherished moments spent with family and friends. Whether sharing a holiday meal, attending a graduation, or watching an extracurricular activity, Patricia took every opportunity to support and spend time with her family. Wherever she went, she was appreciated for her creativity and witty nature.
Patricia is survived by her brother and sister, James (Jimmy) and Koreta Prettyman; and by her three children, Esther Ann Ingram, Richard Ingram and his wife Nancy, and Marlene Lusk and her husband Jeffrey. Patricia was also blessed with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Patricia had a wonderful life, and she enjoyed it her way. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, where friends may call after 1 p.m. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Lewes.
Flowers accepted or donations in her name can be made to her favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 4, 2019