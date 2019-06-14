DOVER - Patricia Evelyn Foley passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Foley was born Dec. 28, 1941 in Trenton, N.J. to the late Patrick James Kane and Evelyn Kane.
She worked as a real estate agent in Trenton for ten years then in Edison for another ten years. Mrs. Foley enjoyed cooking, baking, being a homebody but especially being with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Foley is survived by her husband of 58 years, Daniel A. Foley, Sr. of Dover; children, Frank Foley and his wife Sherri of Freehold, N.J., Kelly Ann Hayslip and her husband of Savannah, Ga. and Daniel Foley, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Woodbridge, N.J.; sister, Gwendolyn Preston and her husband Robert of Trenton, N.J.; five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Trenton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to North Shore Animal Shelter, 16 Lewyt St., Port Washington, NY 11050.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 14, 2019