Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM The Bonita Bay Club Fireside Room.

Patricia H. Scott passed peacefully in her home in Bonita Springs, Fla., surrounded by family, on Feb. 8, 2020. Pat lived a life devoted to service to her family and community.

In 1963, within three days of Pat's winter graduation from Miami University of Ohio, she married, moved to New Jersey, and secured a teaching position in the New Brunswick, N.J., School District. In September, she left teaching to begin raising a family. Nine years later, after her youngest child started school, Pat returned to the workforce. She accepted a clerical position at Houghton Mifflin Publishing office in Hopewell, N.J. Years later, her experience there proved invaluable in the formation of the family publishing company.

When the family moved to Delaware, Pat quickly became employed by the DE Division of Social Services, where she worked in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program. Shortly after, she was appointed Coordinator of the newly established James W. Williams State Service Center in Dover, Del. In addition to managing the building, Pat was the "last resort" for indigent people who could not be served by state or federal agencies. When a needy individual or family was not eligible for state or federal programs, Pat called upon private organizations like food banks, Catholic Charities,

She is survived by her husband, James; and three children, Kendra (Douglas), Jason (Melissa), Bret (Susan); and six grandchildren, Kevin, Allyson, Scott, Brody, Lynne, and Spencer.

There will be a memorial luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 12 p.m. at The Bonita Bay Club Fireside Room.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, June 6th, in Nags Head, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice in Pat's name: Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908





