Felton - Patricia "Pat" Jane (Stadler) Rhodes passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Pat was born July 9, 1956, in Bridgeton, N.J. to Dorothy(Schultz) Stadler and the late, Edward Stadler. She was a loving and caring woman who tended to people and animals alike. She was a cat momma to many, which she absolutely loved and adored. Her kind heart led her to volunteer with Delaware Hospice, especially their annual Festival of Trees for over 15 years. In her free time she enjoyed reading, camping, cooking, and selling various items on E-Bay.
Pat was a graduate of Milford High School, and attended the First Church of Christ-Scientist in Milford, Del.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Stadler & husband, Leon Rhodes, both who passed in 2013.
Pat is survived by her mother, Dorothy (Schultz) Stadler, of Princeton, N.J.; her sister, Kathleen Parsons & husband, Thomas of Coopersburg, Pa.; a niece, Joyce Parsons, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two nephews, Ted Parsons, of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Alex Parsons, of Seattle, Wash.; a great-nephew, Miles Parsons Melvin, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and close friends, Carol Clendaniel and Jim Woodard.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family, in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or to Kent County Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, DE 19901. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 16, 2020