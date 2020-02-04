Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Patricia Jeanne Mundorf Rust, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to ALL, went to be with Jesus, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. The love of her life, Fred Rust, passed away this past September. They were married 66 years.

Pat was the daughter of late James Grier Mundorf and Thelma Salada Mundorf and step-daughter of Miriam Gray Mundorf.

In addition to her parents and step-mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy (at birth); and her sister, Greer Dietz Dietrich.

Pat was always involved with something! Volunteering was in her blood. She was awarded the State of Delaware Governors Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in 2003. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She was involved with AARP, Pocahontas Organization and Cheer. She served on 3 different Board of Directors. She was a Cheer Board Member from 2002 and retired in 2019. She started the Cheerful Notes Glee Club which lasted for 20 years. This past year she was awarded the prestigious "Valley Forge Freedom Award" for Outstanding Service and Dedication from the Improved Order of Redman and Degree of Pocahontas.

Pat was always involved with her church family at Providence United Methodist Church, dedicating her time to serving the Lord. She never met a stranger. She was loved by so many and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her children, Karen Rust Farrell (Patrick) of Flagler Beach, Fla., George F. 'Rusty' Rust, III (Denise) of Millsboro and Keith Rust (Lilly) of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Jaime (Ken) Alderman, Jordan (Brittney) Farrell, Yi-Cai Zou (Naum Pitu) and Jessie; and five great-grandchildren, Salada, Axl, Rillian, Liam and Landon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friends may call after 5 p.m. Interment will be on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be sent to Cheer Community Center, 546 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.





