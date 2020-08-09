1/1
Patricia K. Luke
Patricia K. Luke, 69
MAGNOLIA - Patricia K. Luke died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born December 3, 1950 in Milford, Delaware to the late Ule Kenton, Jr. and Charlotte Calvert Kenton.
Ms. Luke was a Program Coordinator for the State of Delaware BIE Alliance, retiring in 2011 after 20 years. She also worked for Manpower Services, Inc., for about 10 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She enjoyed antiquing, classic movies, dining out, Mrs. Luke was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, David "Scott" Luke in 2008.
She is survived by her son, Darren Luke and his wife Katherine of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Juliana Noel Luke and Camille Elizabeth Luke both of Magnolia; and sister, Denise Stypinski and husband Michael, and their sons Ryan and Jason, of Clayton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Interment will be in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Shepherd Place, 1362 S. Governors Ave., Dover, DE 19904 or Blood Bank of Delmarva, 100 Hygeia Dr., Newark, DE 19713.
Letters of condolences may be sent, and guestbook signed, at torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
