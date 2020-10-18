Patricia Kelly
DOVER - Patricia Kelly passed away October 8, 2020 after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years, George; daughters, Shannon Kelly of Durham, N.C. and Lee Anne Kelly (James) of Annapolis, Md.; son, Christopher Kelly (Shannon) of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Elijah, Ava, and Andrew; and siblings, Marion, Barbara (Tom), Kathy (Bill), Bob (Elisa), Ed (Emma), Jim (Diane), and Fran (Chris); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who all loved her dearly.
Pat was born in Philadelphia, the second oldest of eight siblings, to Robert and Marion McGowan on April 14, 1944. She graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School in 1962.
On May 8, 1965 she married George and went on to adopt daughters Shannon and then Lee Anne, later giving birth to Christopher. The family relocated from Philadelphia to Long Island, N.Y. in 1978 and then to Glen Burnie, Md. in 1982. In 2005, George and Pat moved to the retirement community Wild Meadows in Dover, Del. Pat was a generous, funny, and thoughtful person who was always thinking of others and made sure her loved ones knew how very much they were loved. Her husband, children, grandchildren and entire family love and will miss her eternally. We are all better people because of her and will always carry her memory and light in our hearts.
There will be a celebration of Pat's life in coming months that family and friends will be invited to.
In the meantime, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to Delaware Hospice at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/
in appreciation of the wonderfully supportive care she received in her last days.
Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com