1/1
Patricia Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Kelly
DOVER - Patricia Kelly passed away October 8, 2020 after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years, George; daughters, Shannon Kelly of Durham, N.C. and Lee Anne Kelly (James) of Annapolis, Md.; son, Christopher Kelly (Shannon) of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Elijah, Ava, and Andrew; and siblings, Marion, Barbara (Tom), Kathy (Bill), Bob (Elisa), Ed (Emma), Jim (Diane), and Fran (Chris); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who all loved her dearly.
Pat was born in Philadelphia, the second oldest of eight siblings, to Robert and Marion McGowan on April 14, 1944. She graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School in 1962.
On May 8, 1965 she married George and went on to adopt daughters Shannon and then Lee Anne, later giving birth to Christopher. The family relocated from Philadelphia to Long Island, N.Y. in 1978 and then to Glen Burnie, Md. in 1982. In 2005, George and Pat moved to the retirement community Wild Meadows in Dover, Del. Pat was a generous, funny, and thoughtful person who was always thinking of others and made sure her loved ones knew how very much they were loved. Her husband, children, grandchildren and entire family love and will miss her eternally. We are all better people because of her and will always carry her memory and light in our hearts.
There will be a celebration of Pat's life in coming months that family and friends will be invited to.
In the meantime, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to Delaware Hospice at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/ in appreciation of the wonderfully supportive care she received in her last days.
Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved