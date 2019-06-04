Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mary Zarkowski. View Sign Service Information Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-2281 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Patricia Mary Zarkowski, aka Ms. Pat passed away on May 30, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Laura Alban White. She attended high school in Lubbock, Texas. She married Matthew Zarkowski in 1962.

In her younger years, she volunteered for the USO as a military wife. She enjoyed painting, crafts, cross stitching and crocheting. In her later years, she enjoyed bingo, and the times spent with her friends at the bagel shop. She was a regular at the gym and was an active member of Holy Cross Parish in Dover.

She took pride in being a homemaker and had worked at Leggetts in the Dover Mall for several years.

She was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan even though her husband was an avid Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Most of all Ms. Pat enjoyed the times spent with her four grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband, Col. Matthew Zarkowski in 2005.

She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Edward Zarkowski and his husband Tony Viglione of Baltimore, Md. and John Zarkowski and his fiancée Ashley Johnson of Dover; along with her four grandchildren, Jaelyn, Hayden, Dylan and Darian.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton R.C. Church, 1200 Park Ave., Bensalem, Pa. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her memory to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover. Condolences can be made via





DOVER - Patricia Mary Zarkowski, aka Ms. Pat passed away on May 30, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.Born in Lubbock, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Laura Alban White. She attended high school in Lubbock, Texas. She married Matthew Zarkowski in 1962.In her younger years, she volunteered for the USO as a military wife. She enjoyed painting, crafts, cross stitching and crocheting. In her later years, she enjoyed bingo, and the times spent with her friends at the bagel shop. She was a regular at the gym and was an active member of Holy Cross Parish in Dover.She took pride in being a homemaker and had worked at Leggetts in the Dover Mall for several years.She was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan even though her husband was an avid Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Most of all Ms. Pat enjoyed the times spent with her four grandchildren.Besides her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband, Col. Matthew Zarkowski in 2005.She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Edward Zarkowski and his husband Tony Viglione of Baltimore, Md. and John Zarkowski and his fiancée Ashley Johnson of Dover; along with her four grandchildren, Jaelyn, Hayden, Dylan and Darian.Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton R.C. Church, 1200 Park Ave., Bensalem, Pa. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m.Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her memory to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.Arrangements are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover. Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close