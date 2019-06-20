Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Burial Following Services Union Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

HARBESON – Patricia Megee Reimer passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark.

Patricia was born in Lewes, daughter of the late Ernest E. Jr., and Arnelda (Ellis) Megee. She was raised in Georgetown and graduated from Georgetown High School Class of 1962. She continued her education at Bridgewater College and graduated with the Class of 1966 with a bachelor's degree in Sociology. Her degree carried her into a career as a school teacher in North Carolina and later as a substitute teacher with the Indian River School District. Along with her career in education, Pat worked alongside her family for many years at Megee Plumbing and Heating. Pat had a love for staying connected to people and had maintained friendships over the years with her high school and college classmates.

Pat loved needlework, especially knitting and cross-stitch, reading, listening to music and quiet time along the shore listening to the waves and collecting shells. Pat also enjoyed spending quiet time at church. Over the years she had attended Grace UM Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Wesley UM Church, where she sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest E. Megee, III.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, John W. Reimer; three children, Kelly B. McLauchlin of Temecula, Calif., Eric E. McLauchlin and wife Tracey of Fallston, Md., and Sara P. McLauchlin of Maricopa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Emily K. McLauchlin, Caitlin E. McLauchlin, Cadel Grisinger, Caleb Golubier, Javier Guzman and Almadelia Guzman; two step-daughters, Tina Reynolds and husband Phillip, Bernadette Robino and husband John; and five step-granddaughters.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, Del 19947 where a time of visitation will be held for family and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery.





