Patricia Moffitt Mayer, 76
VIOLA - Patricia Moffitt Mayer passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, in Dover.
Patricia was born May 16, 1944 to the parents of Samuel and Dorothy Riggs Moffitt, of Smyrna.
Patricia's first passion was her husband George, but quickly followed by providing love, adoration, and support for her five grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Joshua, Andrew, and Emma. She always found time to watch their activities including football, golf, baseball, swimming and much more. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, George Stanley Mayer Jr., his son and wife, George Mayer III and Espy, his daughter Christina Mayer, her son, David Dill and his wife, Brittney and her daughter, Pamela Dawn Charney.
The visitation for the public is open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, on Monday, August 17, 2020; with private funeral services to follow adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Friends of Killen's Pond State Park, https://www.delcf.org/donations/killens-pond-state-park/
