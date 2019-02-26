Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia O'Day "Tishie" VanVorst. View Sign

GREENWOOD - Patricia O'Day VanVorst "Tishie", went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

Patricia was born on Aug. 17, 1940, one of ten children of the late Irvin and Mildred O'Day.

Her biggest joy was the love of the Lord and her family. In her younger years before illness stopped her, she also like going to the beach with her sisters, dancing, entertaining, having people over and preparing large dinners for them. She was truly a people person who looked forward to seeing people whether in church or wherever she went.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma O'Day and Jeannie Marker.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald VanVorst; and two children, Rebecca Workman (Charlie) and Donnie VanVorst (Rhonda); five grandchildren, Dana Blaney (Adam), Dawn Lineweaver (Jared), Trent VanVorst, Taylor Vanderwende (Jesse), Trevor VanVorst; and five great-grandchildren; six sisters, Joyce Davis, Phyllis Brown, Doris Ross, Janet Williams, Lois Pritchett, and Linda Horne; one brother, Paul O'Day; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Services will be held at Fleischauer Funeral Home, 16 West Market St., Greenwood, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will be in St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood.





