Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341

On Friday, March 20, 2020 Patricia "Diana" Snyder passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Patti was born 1952 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Russell Diana and Margaret Bossler.

A few years later the family moved to Dover. Patti attended Capitol school district, DHS Class of 70. Her teenage years were full of good friends and good times. She was one of the Diana girls. Her carefree outlook made her easy to talk to. She didn't judge and she always made you laugh. Some know her from her many years at Sound Odyssey some from her years at Delmarva Cleaning. She made a powerful impression on everyone who crossed paths with her. Her effect on others was immeasurable. From the very beginning of her Journey in this life to the very end she carried herself with dignity, bravery and strength.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Margaret; her sister, Kathy; and her partner, David.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley; and her brother, Russell; her six children, Michael, Michelle, Richard, Chris, Sara and Gail. She had many grandchildren, Jeremy, Jameir, Jaelyn, Justin, Anthony, Michael Jr., Jacob, Tori, Kylie, Nadia, Zachary, Maddix, Madisyn, Rhylin; and a great grandchild on the way. As well as her many nieces and nephews.

She was a fabulous mother, grandmother, sister and friend and would do anything for each and every one of her loved ones. She was loved deeply and will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





